Three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 results in death of Christiansburg man

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 last night resulted in the death of a Christiansburg man.

Brandon Lee Williston, 30, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 81, one tenth of a mile south of Route 177 in Montgomery County.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on I-81 and struck a 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer in the rear.

The Chevrolet came to rest against the guardrail on the left side of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Williston, exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2012 Mercedes Benz which was also traveling north.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.