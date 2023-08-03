Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages

Three people were able to escape a house fire on Kelley Street in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning, which investigators estimate caused $125,000 in damage to the structure.

The fire, which the Fire Marshal’s Office determined started in the kitchen, triggered a working fire alarm, which alerted the residents sleeping inside.

Five engines – four with HFD and one with Rockingham County Fire & Rescue – and one HFD ladder truck responded to the call.

Arriving units found fire showing from the rear of the home and heavy smoke from all sides. Individuals who were home at the time were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation but were not injured.

In total, eight adults living in the home were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is working to assist the individuals with temporary housing at this time.