Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl's
News & Views

Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month.

They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?

According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s store around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, while two others stood watch.

The man filled a bag with Simple Vera Vera Wang jewelry and then left unnoticed.

According to police, the theft somehow wasn’t immediately recognized.

Three days later, the same three guys burglarized a jewelry store in Rainbow City, Ala., an eight-hour drive from Harrisonburg, but they weren’t nearly as slick on that one – they were tracked by police in a pursuit, then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the men was apprehended that afternoon, a second the next day, while the third guy managed to escape.

The HPD connected the crimes in the aftermath, and were able to move forward with charges on Dec. 2.

The two already in custody in Alabama are Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, 27, and Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme, 26, both of Chile.

After further investigation, the owner of the vehicle used in the thefts – Antonio Alejandro Fuenzalida-Barrerra, 38 of Florida – was also charged because it’s believed he allowed the suspects to use his vehicle knowing they were going to commit crimes.

Fuenzalida-Barrerra is also in custody in Alabama.

The third subject that managed to escape authorities in Alabama was eventually identified as Jaime Patricio Otarola-Troncoso, 27, of Chile.

Otarola-Troncoso is also believed to be the third suspect in the Harrisonburg theft and is currently wanted.

Authorities struggled to properly identify several of the involved suspects due to lack of proper documentation and identities are still being confirmed due to multiple aliases being used.

Law enforcement agencies continue sharing information and believe all suspects are part of a larger organized theft group.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

