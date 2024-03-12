Countries
Home Three-day short film festival to take place March 22-24 in Charlottesville
Arts & Culture, Local

Three-day short film festival to take place March 22-24 in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published date:

indie short film festival charlottesvilleThe founder of the Indie Short Film Festival has expanded the festival to a three-day event running March 22-24 in Charlottesville.

The film festival will include 100+ short film screenings, a screenwriting competition, table reads, panel discussions, brunch award event and a launch party with live performances.

Events are planned at the Violet Crown Theater, Common House, Vinegar Hill Theatre and The Vault.

The purpose of this festival is to provide independent filmmakers with a platform to share their stories and their process of making short movies.

Filmmaking categories include best narrative, best documentary, best animation and best of fest. Winners will win crystal awards, cash and filmmaking equipment.

Information is available online at www.indieshortfilmfestival.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

