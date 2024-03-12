Three-day short film festival to take place March 22-24 in Charlottesville

The founder of the Indie Short Film Festival has expanded the festival to a three-day event running March 22-24 in Charlottesville.

The film festival will include 100+ short film screenings, a screenwriting competition, table reads, panel discussions, brunch award event and a launch party with live performances.

Events are planned at the Violet Crown Theater, Common House, Vinegar Hill Theatre and The Vault.

The purpose of this festival is to provide independent filmmakers with a platform to share their stories and their process of making short movies.

Filmmaking categories include best narrative, best documentary, best animation and best of fest. Winners will win crystal awards, cash and filmmaking equipment.

Information is available online at www.indieshortfilmfestival.com