Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
The next battle in Congress: MAGA Republicans go after National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. News

The next battle in Congress: MAGA Republicans go after National Defense Authorization Act

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
department of defense
(© Игорь Головнёв – stock.adobe.com)

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan issued a statement which announces her opposition to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.

McClellan said the legislation is passed by Congress every year to fully fund the Department of Defense and the United States military. NDAA is “one of the most important pieces of legislation.” She was proud to support the baseline bill after more than 14 hours of markup in the committee, because it was a strong compromise that “supported America’s servicemembers and their families, invested in cutting-edge research and development, and protected our national security and military readiness.”

“Unfortunately, Speaker McCarthy caved to the demands of the most extreme contingent of his conference and allowed this historically bipartisan bill to be turned into a harmful hyper-partisan piece of legislation,” McClellan said. “Instead of focusing on the needs of our servicemembers and their families, extreme MAGA Republicans have turned the NDAA into yet another vehicle to wage their culture wars. They have pushed poison pill amendments that dismantle DEI initiatives, limit service members and their families’ access to reproductive health care, undermine the work to remove Confederate names from military bases, and restrict transgender servicemembers’ ability to receive gender-affirming care under TRICARE.”

McClellan said she cannot support the legislation “that will have profoundly detrimental impacts on hundreds of thousands of servicemembers and their families. They deserve better.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Two arrested in connection with early-morning shooting in Augusta County
2 Page County homicide suspect ‘extracted’ from vacant house, charged with murder
3 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
4 Bronco Mendenhall and Northwestern: This one seems like a good fit, for both
5 UVA’s QB room is noticeably lacking: How did Tony Elliott let this happen?

Latest News

jay huff georgia tech
Sports

2019 UVA title alums Jay Huff, Braxton Key sign with NBA champ Denver Nuggets

Chris Graham
kymora johnson
Sports

Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Graham

The St. Anne’s-Belfield jersey of incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson will be on display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Johnson, a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, is being recognized for her outstanding play in her senior season at STAB in 2022-2023, in which she averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.4 steals per...

health care
Local

More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Health University Medical Center to its 2023 list of “Great Hospitals in America.”

syd barrett pink floyd documentary
Culture, Local

Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites

Rebecca Barnabi
dog with head outside car window
Culture, Local

Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

Crystal Graham
us politics congress
Politics, Virginia

Scott Parkinson touts U.S. Senate campaign fundraising: He’s still way behind Tim Kaine

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy