A single-vehicle crash in Louisa County took the life of a teen driver on Wednesday.

Hayley Briance Lam, 18, of Bumpass, was declared dead at the scene of the 11:13 a.m. accident on Route 22.

According to Virginia State Police, Lam was traveling eastbound on Louisa Road her Honda ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.