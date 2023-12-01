Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

T-Mobile donates $50K to five Virginia nonprofits, including Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received $10,000 from the T-Mobile’s Difference Maker award.

The food bank and its network of more than 400 partners provide food for individuals living with hunger in 25 counties and 8 cities throughout the Blue Ridge region. The food bank operates four distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.

“With colder months ahead and inflation still very much present, our guests face unfathomable choices between putting food on their table, heating their home, or paying for other critical, daily expenses. Partners like T-Mobile help the Food Bank fill in those gaps and set a place at the table for everyone,” said Millie Winstead, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Director of Development & Community Engagement.

T-Mobile’s donation to the food bank in mid-November was part of $50,000 donated to five Virginia nonprofit organizations, including Children’s Hospital Foundation of Richmond at VCU, H.E.R. (Help and Emergency Response), The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia and the United Service Organization.

Difference Maker Award is a quarterly recognition program launched by T-Mobile in early 2023 to recognize top-ranked business performance areas across the company.

“T-Mobile is thrilled to contribute to these remarkable nonprofits as we recognize our Virginia employees’ achievements,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President Jon Freier said. “These teammates have demonstrated their commitment to making a meaningful impact through the Difference Maker Award, and these donations represent our dedication to building stronger and more vibrant communities throughout the state.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

