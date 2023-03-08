Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news syracuses season done is legendary coach jim boeheim done as well
Sports

Syracuse’s season done: Is legendary coach Jim Boeheim done as well ?

Scott German
Published:
jim boeheim
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

Syracuse’s season came to an end in gut-wrenching fashion as Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson buried a three-pointer with a half-second remaining for a 77-74 win in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The real drama came minutes later when Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said in the postgame presser that while he would like to return for a  48th season, the school has been quiet on that possibility.

So is the Jim Boeheim era over at Syracuse?

Boeheim gave a twisting, turning and weaving answer to that question regarding his plans for next season, saying while it’s up to the university, he “gave his retirement speech last week and nobody picked up on it.”

Ultimately, though, Boeheim said he would hope that he and Syracuse can come to a “good agreement,” and he would not specifically say his career at SU is over.

Boeheim’s all-time head coaching record through 47 seasons at Syracuse would stand at 1,015-441 if indeed today was his final game.

“You know, as I’ve said from day one when I started working here, the university hired me, and it’s their choice what they want to do. I always have the choice of retirement, but it’s their decision as to whether I coach or not. It always has been,” said Boeheim.

My take on Boeheim’s comments is that March 8, 2023, was it for him.

After years of speculation as to when Boeheim would finally walk away from the court, today felt like that day.

If indeed today was it, Boeheim took the opportunity to reflect on his career.

Boeheim, pausing, his voice breaking at times, mentioned how fortunate he had been to have been at Syracuse for so long, and to have coached his two sons.

But in the high-stakes game of men’s college basketball, Syracuse has sputtered lately. The Orange has finished seventh or better in the ACC only twice in their 10-year ACC history, and have never advanced past the quarterfinals of the conference’s brightest stage, the ACC Tournament.

The day that Jim Boeheim no longer coaches Syracuse basketball may have arrived.

For real.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

pitt georgia tech acc tournament
Sports

Pitt blows big lead, then rallies to defeat Georgia Tech, 89-81, at ACC Tournament

Chris Graham
Local

Richmond Falcon Cam returns with bird’s-eye view of love birds on their downtown nest

Rebecca Barnabi

The popular Richmond Falcon Cam is live for the 2023 season. As announced by the Virginia DWR, the cam went live last Friday.

jail handcuffs
Local

13-year-old linked to ongoing gun violence flees, hides in dumpster before arrest

Crystal Graham

A 13-year-old juvenile at a private alternative education program in Albemarle County was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm on school property.

classroom
Culture

Upcoming business symposium to feature NPR journalist, mental health expert

Crystal Graham
school lunch
U.S./World

Amid rising costs, lawmakers looking to extend Keep Kids Fed Act for additional year

Crystal Graham
warbird
Culture

WWII Warbirds to fly over Mid-Atlantic, give public glimpse of history

Crystal Graham
Kymora Johnson
Sports

Virginia basketball signee Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Player of the Year

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy