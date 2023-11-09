Countries
Cops/Courts, Local

Suspect sought in alleged Augusta County road rage incident, assault with firearm

Crystal Graham
Published date:
augusta county sheriff
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged road rage incident that took place at 10:47 p.m. last night in Stuarts Draft. The physical altercation involved a firearm.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and interviewed the victim.

According to the report, the road rage incident began on Draft Avenue, continued onto Wayne Avenue and ended with both vehicles stopping near Schneider Park.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and a verbal confrontation occurred.

The suspect presented a pistol, which was later used to strike the victim in the side of the head. During the assault, the weapon was discharged. The victim was not struck by the discharged round.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall Black male, driving a grey BMW SUV with a roof rack and running boards. The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area traveling on Wayne Avenue heading toward Draft Avenue.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asks for the community’s assistance with this investigation. Any businesses or residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance to assist the ACSO with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

