Suspect shot in Covington, Virginia State Police investigating sheriff’s deputies

The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Covington on Monday that sent the suspect who was shot to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Per a VSP report, the shooting took place at 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Beverly Street in Covington.

The details of what happened are still emerging. What we know now is, there was a traffic stop in which a suspect vehicle fled, crashed into a house, and a subject from the vehicle fled into a residence.

Deputies from the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office followed, and during the incident, the suspect was shot by the pursuing deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The deputies, in accordance with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office policy, have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.