Cops & Courts, Virginia

Suspect shot in Covington, Virginia State Police investigating sheriff’s deputies

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Covington on Monday that sent the suspect who was shot to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Per a VSP report, the shooting took place at 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Beverly Street in Covington.

The details of what happened are still emerging. What we know now is, there was a traffic stop in which a suspect vehicle fled, crashed into a house, and a subject from the vehicle fled into a residence.

Deputies from the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office followed, and during the incident, the suspect was shot by the pursuing deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The deputies, in accordance with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office policy, have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

