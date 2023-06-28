Survey opens tomorrow on two Frederick County road planning studies

The public’s feedback is needed on two planning studies in Frederick County.

The two studies will assess potential transportation improvements and are part of Project Pipelines, a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will accept input from June 29 through July 21, 2023 via an online survey. Through the planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding, including through SMART SCALE, revenue sharing and interstate funding.

One study regards potential transportation safety, operations and multimodal/accessibility improvements between U.S. Route 11 (Main Street) and Route 105 (Stickley Drive) on Route 277 at the I-81 Exit 307 Interchange. Safety improvements are necessary in this area of Route 277, as well as identified operational issues during peak hours. A study will analyze the interchange area to determine key safety hot spots or patterns, and assess traffic delays and queues to develop possible alternatives. Future growth will be considered with innovative intersections and interchange configurations.

The other study pertains to Route 50 between Route 751 (Gore Road) and Route 608 (Wardensville Grade). The corridor has several very high safety need segments and has seen multiple fatal crashes. Several crossover locations and concerns with speeding will be analyzed. Capacity Preservation is a very high need, so safety improvements will consider ways to preserve the long-term operational characteristics of the corridor.

Study comments are also welcome by emailing [email protected] or mail to Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.