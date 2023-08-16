Countries
Supplier, dealer in large Southwest Virginia meth ring get lengthy prison terms
Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
meth ring
(© Darwin Brandis – stock.adobe.com)

A Castlewood man who was one of the main sources of supply in a Southwest Virginia meth ring has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Payton Lee Farris, 26, of Castlewood, was identified by authorities as the supplier of approximately 40 kilograms of methamphetamine that was sold throughout Wise County and surrounding areas.

Farris pled guilty in March to conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jamie Lynn Johnson, 46, of Coeburn, a repeat offender with multiple felony convictions who was widely known to trade methamphetamine in exchange for firearms, got an 18-year sentence after pleading guilty to selling meth as part of the drug ring.

Johnson, per authorities, purchased methamphetamine from Farris. According to court documents, over a period of six months, Farris purchased one pound of methamphetamine for $4,000 every two days and then sold Johnson, his primary customer, one pound of methamphetamine every three days for $5,000.

Johnson pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

