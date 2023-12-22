Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

‘Such crimes will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth’: Norfolk man convicted of robbery

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A federal jury convicted a Norfolk man on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jamique Mays, 30, according to court records and evidence presented at trial, conspired with a former girlfriend, Jaclyn Inge, 44, and a friend, Desmond Littlejohn, 37, to rob Inge’s employer, a federal firearms licensee. The three co-conspirators drove to Inge’s employer’s business in Virginia Beach on October 9, 2017, and waited until Inge’s employer and another co-worker arrived. Mays and Littlejohn approached the two victims, brandished firearms, and demanded a black bag they knew would contain a large sum of money the business earned during a weekend gun show held in Philadelphia. They ran back to the vehicle with the bag where Inge was waiting. As they fled the scene, Mays threw items out of the car window, including a black ski mask. Littlejohn’s DNA was found on the mask. Mays later confessed on Facebook messenger to a friend to committing a robbery.

Mays faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced on April 19, 2024. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of my Ceasefire prosecution team and our partners, we successfully foiled a major criminal conspiracy, seized illegal firearms, and secured this major conviction,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “All bad actors should take serious note that such crimes will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”

Littlejohn was previously convicted of the same charges in February 2019 and was sentenced to 189 months in prison. Inge pled guilty to illegally purchasing and possessing the firearm used by Mays in the robbery and was sentenced to 78 months in October 2020.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

