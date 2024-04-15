Police: Stuarts Draft 16-year-old teen dead following crash on Saturday

A 16-year-old Stuarts Draft teen is dead following a fatal one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:34 p.m.

Mackenzie “Kenzie” G. Conner, 16, was ejected in the crash, and she died early Sunday morning at UVA Medical Center, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Coal Road in Augusta County.

The 1994 GMC 1500 was traveling in the 5100 block of Coal Road, which is a two-lane gravel road, when it went off the road to the right, overcorrected, went off to the left side of the road, overcorrected and then became airborne. The GMC then struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.