Staunton welcomes permanent recycling center site at Public Works Compound

The city of Staunton will have a new permanent recycling center opening on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The pilot recycling center at Gypsy Hill Park opened in July 2021 and will close on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1 p.m.

The new site will be at the city’s Public Works Compound, 1911 Craigmont Road with expanded hours.

“We are very pleased to open this new permanent recycling center site which supports the City’s value of environmental consciousness and provides a more predictable, reliable, safe and environmentally sound situation for the facility operations and users,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “We believe that Staunton residents will benefit greatly from both the additional service hours and the expansion of recycling operations and procedures offered by the new site.”

The permanent facility was designed and chosen based on lessons learned during the two-year pilot program at Gypsy Hill Park. The space in Gypsy Hill Park could not be dedicated to recycling, which led to unexpected closures and service disruptions that inconvenienced customers. The location also left the center vulnerable to vandalism and contamination of the collected materials and put vehicles in close contact with pedestrian recyclers creating safety risks.

“The new facility will address the challenges posed by the Gypsy Hill site and will position the city for more progressive, forward-looking recycling operations,” said Beauregard.

Extended hours will be provided on Thursdays and Saturdays to expand service on the days that have proven to be the busiest for customers. The new schedule is:

Monday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new center will provide additional space, improved safety and recycling options will be expanded to include scrap metal.