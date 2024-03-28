Staunton restaurants, retailers to spill out on Beverley Street for fifth year

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown returns to Staunton on Friday, April 5, giving establishments the opportunity to expand business beyond their four walls to the streets on weekends.

Now in its fifth season, Shop & Dine Out in Downtown will close Beverley Street on Fridays at 4 p.m. The streets will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 p.m. The program in the Queen City runs through October.

Cross streets will remain open. On holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Holiday weekends include Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The city is excited to have such a large number of participating retailers and restauranteurs for the fifth season of Shop & Dine Out in Downtown, said Amanda Kaufman, assistant city manager. “There are 15 restaurants, 20 retailers, and four non-profits as a part of the 2024 season.”

The Arcadia Project, Co-Art Gallery, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and Stuart Hall will be participating throughout the season.

Participating restaurants include:

Accordia

Baja Bean Co.

BLU Point Seafood Co.

Clocktower Eats & Sweets

Cosette Café

The Green Room

The Pampered Palate Café

Queen City Bistro

Remedy Burger

Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse

The Split Banana

Star Party Winery

Sweet Addie’s

Yelping Dog Wine

Zynodoa

Participating retailers include: