Staunton restaurants, retailers to spill out on Beverley Street for fifth year
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton restaurants, retailers to spill out on Beverley Street for fifth year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
staunton virginia outdoor dining
Submitted/Shop & Dine in Downtown, Staunton, Va.

Shop & Dine Out in Downtown returns to Staunton on Friday, April 5, giving establishments the opportunity to expand business beyond their four walls to the streets on weekends.

Now in its fifth season, Shop & Dine Out in Downtown will close Beverley Street on Fridays at 4 p.m. The streets will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 p.m. The program in the Queen City runs through October.

Cross streets will remain open. On holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Holiday weekends include Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The city is excited to have such a large number of participating retailers and restauranteurs for the fifth season of Shop & Dine Out in Downtown, said Amanda Kaufman, assistant city manager. “There are 15 restaurants, 20 retailers, and four non-profits as a part of the 2024 season.”

The Arcadia Project, Co-Art Gallery, Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and Stuart Hall will be participating throughout the season.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Accordia
  • Baja Bean Co.
  • BLU Point Seafood Co.
  • Clocktower Eats & Sweets
  • Cosette Café
  • The Green Room
  • The Pampered Palate Café
  • Queen City Bistro
  • Remedy Burger
  • Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse
  • The Split Banana
  • Star Party Winery
  • Sweet Addie’s
  • Yelping Dog Wine
  • Zynodoa

Participating retailers include:

  • Baby Opal
  • Beverley Cigar Store
  • Blair Made
  • The Book Dragon
  • Burrow and Vine
  • The Foundry Pop-Ups
  • Foxtails
  • Frontline Hobbies
  • Heirloom Home
  • Juniper Lane
  • Kate’s Mercantile & Co.
  • Little Shoppe of Crystals
  • Made
  • Marion’s
  • Queen City Games & Gifts
  • The Sparrow’s Nest
  • Staunton Books
  • Staunton Books & Tea
  • Studio Broad
  • Words Matter

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

