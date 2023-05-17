Countries
newsstaunton fire hydrant inspections on thursday friday could impact household water
Local

Staunton: Fire hydrant inspections on Thursday, Friday could impact household water

Chris Graham
Published date:
shower water
(© eshana_blue – stock.adobe.com)

The Staunton Department of Public Works will be conducting fire hydrant inspections on Thursday and Friday, and it could impact the appearance of your drinking water.

The inspections will include exercising, testing and flushing the hydrants. Flushing the hydrant may create turbulence in the water mains. Individuals may experience air or minor discoloration, typically yellowish red to brown, in the water.

Drinking water will still be safe to consume, according to the city.

If the discoloration should happen, clean the water by running a cold-water faucet, such as a bathtub, for several minutes, until the air, cloudiness, or discoloration dissipates.

If any debris clogs the faucet, you may need to remove the screen aerator to clear the debris.

It is recommended that homeowners avoid doing laundry or other activities that could transfer the discoloration until the disturbance subsides. If you were doing laundry when the water became discolored — do not dry the laundry. Leave it wet, or keep it wet and use a commercial iron-out or rust-out product available from most grocery stores or retail outlets.

Contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 540.332.3892.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

