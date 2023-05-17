Staunton: Fire hydrant inspections on Thursday, Friday could impact household water

The Staunton Department of Public Works will be conducting fire hydrant inspections on Thursday and Friday, and it could impact the appearance of your drinking water.

The inspections will include exercising, testing and flushing the hydrants. Flushing the hydrant may create turbulence in the water mains. Individuals may experience air or minor discoloration, typically yellowish red to brown, in the water.

Drinking water will still be safe to consume, according to the city.

If the discoloration should happen, clean the water by running a cold-water faucet, such as a bathtub, for several minutes, until the air, cloudiness, or discoloration dissipates.

If any debris clogs the faucet, you may need to remove the screen aerator to clear the debris.

It is recommended that homeowners avoid doing laundry or other activities that could transfer the discoloration until the disturbance subsides. If you were doing laundry when the water became discolored — do not dry the laundry. Leave it wet, or keep it wet and use a commercial iron-out or rust-out product available from most grocery stores or retail outlets.

Contact the Department of Public Works with any questions at 540.332.3892.