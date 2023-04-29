Staunton District Traffic Update: Updated schedule for road construction, maintenance

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile and alternating lane closures for vegetation management, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 1 to 5, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday (April 30).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 7, eastbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 12, westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Slow traffic roll for installation of overhead utility lines, Sunday (April 30) between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (April 30).

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 21, westbound – Left lane closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 175, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 195 to 175, southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sunday (April 30).

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 199, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for drainage ditch work, Saturday through Tuesday nights (April 29 – May 2) from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 4.

*NEW* Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 773 (Lloyd Tolley Road) and Route 1304 (Sherwood Lane) for maintenance to bridge over railway, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic May 8 – June 29 between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94. Estimated completion May 12.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 214 to 211, southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for drainage ditch work, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for sign inspections, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Be alert for vehicles along shoulder due to utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Closed through May 12 between Route 910 (Wampler Lane) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for box culvert installation. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 14. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs, May 1 – June 16 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Sreet/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 2. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound single lane closures for utility work between Bridgewater northern town limits and Harrisonburg southern city limits, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Tuesday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 12.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 947 (Milnes Road) and Route 707 (Long Avenue, town of Shenandoah) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion on Sunday (April 30). Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 707 (Long Avenue) and Route 947 (Milnes Road) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, 12 midnight Tuesday night through 6 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 211 (East Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for milling and paving operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, May 1 – June 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Significant delays are possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) – Traffic width restricted to 11 feet six inches just south of Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for bridge replacement, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) – Closures near Route 679 (Rittenour Road) intersection for pipe replacement, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, 12 midnight Tuesday night through 12 midnight Wednesday night.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Single lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) for traffic signal upgrades at various intersections, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 656 (First Woods Drive/Greenwood Road) and northbound I-81 on-ramp for rumble strip installation, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control on various sections for replacement of fire hydrants, Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound single lane closures between Route 7 Business (Audley Lane, Berryville) and Route 653 (Kimble Road) for rumble strip installation, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, Monday from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight.

*UPDATE* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of May 10. Follow posted detour.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, 12 midnight Tuesday night through 12 midnight Wednesday night.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.