Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Road work schedule for week of Jan. 23-27

VDOT has updated its list of ongoing road work and maintenance in the Staunton District for the week of Jan. 23-27.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 3.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 2 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for maintenance to cable rails and brush removal, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 20 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 21 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Shoulder closures near the Alleghany County line for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control tree removal operations between Redemption Road/Roseloe Lane and Route 649 (Grandview Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Little Gibralter Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 633 (Crooked Spur Drive) and Route 42/39 (Mountain Valley Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 180, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 195 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) and Route 732 (Mccurdy Lane/Rick Mast Loop) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – No lane closures, but utility work in the right-of-way between Route 804 (Shady Lane) and Route 815 (School House Hill Road), Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 716 (West Augusta Road) and Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) for rockslide cleanup, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 721 and Route 798 overpass bridges, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 248, southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Temporary on-ramp closures at exits 257 and 251 during slow-roll operations. Overnight northbound and southbound single lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Switzer Lake Road and West Virginia state line for rock removal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 17.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound left lane closures between MLK Jr. Way and Burgess Road for barrier installation, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Flagging operations or shoulder closures as needed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for finishing steps of roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) and Route 718 (Hinton Road) for utility pole replacement, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole replacements, January 23 – February 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) and Route 621 (Nauman Lane) for utility pole replacements, January 23 – February 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 340 (East Main Street, Stanley) and Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole replacements, January 23 – February 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 286 to 287, northbound and southbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridge over Pughs Run, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 311, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Route 277 and Route 37 overpass bridges, Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 17/50 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane and shoulder closures between Route 716 (Martin Drive) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for inspection of traffic signals, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane and shoulder closures between I-81 southbound ramps and Route 762 (Cole Lane) for inspection of traffic signals, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound traffic shifts to southbound lane between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road). Single-lane traffic in each direction. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Restrictions are for rockslide repairs through mid-February.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) – No lane closures but utility work in right-of-way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 600 (Back Mountain Road/Hayfield Road), January 23 – February 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Temporary road closures as needed near Route 656 (Greenwood Road) intersection for overhead utility work, Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 1322 (Fort Collier Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 1200 (Baker Lane) intersection for inspection of traffic signals, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures near the Route 616 (Boom Road) intersection for traffic equipment inspections, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures between Route 632 (Triple J Road) and Route 7 Business (West Main Street) for inspection of signals, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 7 Business (West Main Street, Berryville) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 636 (Westwood Road) intersection for inspection of lights, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 7 Business (Main Street) and just north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) for inspection of signals, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Cedar Creek, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.