Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 9-13

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 3 to 0, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 14, westbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to drainage structures and brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 20 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 696 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 26, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 9 through October 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 28, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Jefferson Avenue overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 635 (Nicelytown Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) and Route 42 (Forty Two Road) for inspection of bridge over I-64, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 714 (Home Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 178 to 176, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (October 8).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Right shoulder closures for cleanup operations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 16.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 608 (South River Road) at Vesuvius for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 10 through November 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 609 intersections (Red Mill Road) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of October 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday night.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 620 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of October 29.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 3.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 250 (Jefferson Highway), 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of November 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (October 8).

Mile marker 226 to 229, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 27.

Mile marker 238 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 10 through November 17.

*NEW* Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Eastbound right lane closure between Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail entrance and Skyline Drive/Blue Ridge Parkway for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 710 (Mill Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 769 (Snowflake Mill Road) and Route 669 (Oakland Farm Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on nights through November 16.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. October 9 through November 17.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 612 (Crimora Mine Road/New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 17.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

*NEW* Route 636 (Lifecore Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) for inspection of bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through October 30.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

Route 694 (Mt. Tabor Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 700 (Bowman Springs Road/Shirey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 769 (Snowflake Mill Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 900 (Little Run Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 796 (Oak Grove Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 888 (Nan Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Wednesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures and pipe maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. October 10 through October 20.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 243, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mile marker 243 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including partial closures of northbound Exit 243 and southbound Exit 247 for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 340 (Augusta Avenue) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday (October 14).

*UPDATE* Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic using temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Traffic scheduled to begin using new permanent bridge on Thursday, October 12. Work zone speed limit will remain 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 676 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in late 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 – No lane closures but utility work in right of way between Route 706 (Junior Avenue, Shenandoah) and Route 726 (Landing Lane), 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) and Strasburg town limits for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 11 through October 20.

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 805 (Brannertown Lane) and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Bowman Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Strasburg town limits and Warren County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

Route 730 (Moreland Gap Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and George Washington National Forest boundary for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Exit 307, southbound – Overnight on- and off-ramp closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night. Follow posted detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Clarke County line for road work, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 20.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound right lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) off-ramp and Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) on-ramp for maintenance to bridge over W&W railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights through November 16. Includes closure of southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps Tuesday night. Follow posted detour.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1172 (Rubinette Way) and Route 621 (Jones Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) –Westbound right lane closures between Route 603 (Castleman Road) and Route 643 (Retreat Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Left lane and right shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.