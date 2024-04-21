Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of April 22-26

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 6 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 661, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 600, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Mile marker 33 to 35, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (Longdale Furnace Road/North Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 35 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22 – May 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 44 to 49, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Maury River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 202 to 203, northbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound right lane closure between Route 837 (Greystone Lane) and Route 710 (Sterrett Road) for water line installation, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between FR-742 (Blue Hills Lane) and FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane) for overhead sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 712 (Wades Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 726 (McElwee Road) and Route 729 (Back Draft Road) for replacement of bridge over Cedar Grove Branch, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Lower Back Creek Road) and West Virginia state line for pipe work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Daytime right shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for traffic equipment installation, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights from April 21 through July 26. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for median access for bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to I-64 for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (April 21-22). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for maintenance to bridge over CSX railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 223 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights from April 21 through May 3. Left shoulder closures 24/7 from April 24 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 226, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (April 21-22). Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Highland County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

*UPDATE* Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 806 (Boy Scout Lane) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 2.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures in various locations for drainage work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 22 through May 3.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 22 – May 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 3.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane, Page County) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 757 (Trimble Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek with box culvert, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Single-lane closures between Route 340 South and Shenandoah County line for re-seeding operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through April 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Fourth Street) and Route 683 (First Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 3.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 264, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 639 (Green Acres Drive) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Right shoulder closures along on-ramp to southbound I-81 at exit 298 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 3.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures in the area of I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 310 to 302, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights from April 22 to May 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 323 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 522 on-ramp and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for maintenance to bridge over Winchester & Western Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures between Whitetail Lane and Route 705 (North Ebenezer Church Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking on parts of Route 7 (Berryville Pike), Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 – 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Overnight right lane closure at Shenandoah River bridge for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Strasburg Road), Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic beginning April 22 between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.