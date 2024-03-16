Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of March 18-22

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 4 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 31 to 34, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling, paving, and striping operations, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays March 18 – April 12.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 35 to 37, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (North Mountain Road/Longdale Furnace Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Jordan Run Road for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 684 (Incubator Hollow Road) and Route 647 (Peery Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspections, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 24-25).

Mile marker 55 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris removal, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 189, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane and shoulder closures for inspection of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for debris pickup and fence repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 204, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signs, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (March 24-25).

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 – March 29.

Mile marker 205 to 199, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 772/668 (Stoner-Hollow Road) intersection for maintenance to bridge over Crawford Creek, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 18 – April 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 90 to 93, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 285 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (March 17).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 206, northbound – Shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 – March 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 29.

Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through March 25. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 254 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Exit 225, northbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder strengthening work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights (March 20-21). Work is related to I-81 widening project. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 608 (Draft Avenue/Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 654/909 (White Hill Road/Johnson Drive) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday (March 17).

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) and Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Utility work in right of way between Route 682 (McKinley Road) and Route 677 (Shemariah Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 28.

*NEW* Route 612 (Quick’s Mill Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Berry Farm Road/Limestone Road) for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 18 – April 5.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 28.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 245, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures in various locations for ditch cleaning operations, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 241 to 253, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll closures for placement of bridge breams, including temporary closures of northbound Exit 243, Exit 245 and Exit 247 on-ramps and southbound Exit 251 on-ramp, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

Mile marker 244 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 246, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 257, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound lanes closed to through traffic at I-81 Exit 247 interchange, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Follow posted detour. Access to I-81 southbound ramp will remain open. 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 29.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Mill Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads) and Route 629 (Mt. Carmel Road) for culvert and pipe replacements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays through March 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 730 (Caverns Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 284 to 285, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 604 overpass bridge, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 289 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 298 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 25.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday (March 18).

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 22. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 313, northbound – On-ramp from Route 50/17/522 narrows for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek and Ralph Shockey Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 319 to 318, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 27.

*NEW* Route 50/17/522 (Millwood Pike) – On-ramp to northbound I-81 narrows for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek and Ralph Shockey Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 37 for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramp for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road, Front Royal) – Single lane closure between Valley View Drive and Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-66 interchange for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 340 (South Royal Avenue, Front Royal) – Southbound alternating lane closures near intersection with Jackson Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal) – Single lane closures between 14th Street and 15th Street for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.