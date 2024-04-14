Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for April 15-19

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 3, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 1 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 6 to 12, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 26.

Mile marker 13 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 33 to 35, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (Longdale Furnace Road/North Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Uplands Road) and Route 613 (Hickory Hill) for inspection of bridge over Potts Creek, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday.

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Redbud Road) and Route 1215 (Cherokee Trail) for inspection of bridge over Potts Creek, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 629 (Douthat Park State Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 44 to 49, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 49 to 53, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 712 (Wades Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 726 (McElwee Road) and Route 729 (Back Draft Road) for replacement of bridge over Cedar Grove Branch, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UDPATE* Mile marker 95 to 96, eastbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Daytime right shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 96, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for median access, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for removing pavement markers, installing new markers and concrete barriers shifting travel lanes to the outside away from median, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights April 14 – 26. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 229, southbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 42 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 1130 (East Village Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures near Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control at Grottoes western town limits for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through May 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) and Route 603 (Cales Spring Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 806 (Boy Scout Lane) and Route 713 (Shuey Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 711 (Miller Farm Road) and Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) for maintenance to bridge over Eidson Creek, April 22 – May 16. Follow posted detour.

Route 876 (Glebe School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 713 (Shuey Road) and Route 602 (Summerdean Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 241 to 258, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures in several locations for drainage work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound single lane closures between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday (April 14).

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 919 (Parsons Court) and Route 867 (North River Road/Old Bridgewater Road) paving, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 3.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) –Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement through fall 2026.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

*NEW* Route 42 (South Main Street, Timberville) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1506 (C Street East) and Route 617 (Church Street/Hollar Circle) for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane, Page County) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

Route 676 (Charlie Town Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 757 (Trimble Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) for replacement of bridge over Mill Creek with box culvert, through April 25. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Overall Road) and Warren County line for inspection of bridge over Overall Run, 8 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 662 (Compton Hollow Road) for inspection of bridge over Compton Creek/Dry Mine Run, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Fourth Street) and Route 683 (First Street) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 26.

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 609 (Naked Creek Road) and Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) for replacement of bridge over Naked Creek, through June 7. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 279 to 264, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush cutting, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Right shoulder closures along on-ramp to southbound I-81 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 642 (Swartz Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 310, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 309 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 324, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane and shoulder closures between Ross Street and Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) for sign installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) and Clarke County line for turn lane construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 661/839 (Welltown Road/Amoco Lane) and Route 838 (Martinsburg Pike/McCanns Road) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane closures between Whitetail Lane and Route 705 (North Ebenezer Church Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 15 – 25.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for culvert replacement, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville), Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), and Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Overnight right lane closure at Shenandoah River bridge for utility work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through April 25.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 655 (Country Club Road/Crooked Run Boulevard) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking on parts of Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) and Route 522 (Remount Road/Winchester Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic beginning April 22 between Front Royal town limits and Virginia Inland Port for replacement of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.