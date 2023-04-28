Countries
newsstaunton city council candidate adam campbell to host meet and greet
Local

Staunton City Council candidate Adam Campbell to host meet-and-greet

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Adam Campbell.

Adam Campbell is running for Staunton City Council in November’s election.

Community members are invited Sunday, April 30 to meet Campbell at Gypsy Hill Park Pavilion no. 301, near the entrance road to the golf course.

From 3 to 5 p.m., Campbell will speak with voters and answer questions.

Parking is available in the Gypsy Hill Park Circle and small lots near the pavilion.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

