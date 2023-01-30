Countries
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series

Crystal Graham
Published:

VPM PBSA new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS.

POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions.

“Life In The Heart Land” dives deep into the heart of America to meet the neighbors, communities, and organizations that are creating unique solutions to rural America’s toughest challenges. Facing formidable obstacles, these collaborators are breaking down divides and roadblocks to build new pathways to meaningful, positive outcomes that have the power to inspire empathy and action and to transform other communities across the nation.

These programs tell in-depth stories that are important to the rural population and are told by those who live there.

“No one else is going to come to this area and save us, we’re the only ones that can do this,” said Mike Keyser, former CEO, BARC Electric Cooperative.

For more information, visit https://www.vpm.org/life-in-the-heart-land

Trailer

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

