Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstate medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
Virginia

State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Virginia Department of HealthThe Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released facial approximations of eight skeletal remains found in the Central Virginia region.

The facial images represent the eight men whose remains were found in separate locations between 1988 and 2020.

Virginia has 224 unidentified remains statewide, with some remains dating back to 1948.

“Many of these cases have remained unidentified for decades,” said Lara Newell, the long-term unidentified coordinator for OCME. “The goal is to get the information and the likenesses out into the public in the hopes that they will be recognized, and eventually identified.”

The facial approximations were created from CT scans of the skulls and examinations of the remains by the FBI Forensic Anthropology and Forensic Imaging Units.

Photographs of the facial approximations have been entered into the case files of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems. NamUs is a web-based computer search engine funded by the National Institute of Justice to facilitate matching missing and unidentified persons.

Information on the unidentified individuals is as follows:

  • July 2, 2020: The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 39-64 years old, were found in an overgrown area near a pathway in Richmond. Cause and manner of death undetermined. The individual is approximately 5’2” to 5’7” in height and had healed fractures to nose, ribs and shoulder (clavicle). Fractures to nose would have caused deviation to the left. NamUs ID: 72826
  • March 7, 2016: The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 33-49 years old, were found in the rear yard of a residential area within the floodplain of the James River in Richmond. Cause and manner of death undetermined. The individual is approximately 5’9” to 6’3” in height and had healed fracture of the right knee, may have walked with a limp/locked knee. May have been partially deaf in the left ear due to trauma. NamUs ID: 14889
  • Jan. 28, 2014: The skeletal remains of a Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years old, were found in a wooded area in Highland Springs in Henrico County. Cause of death is homicidal violence of undetermined etiology, and the manner is homicide. The individual is approximately 4’8” to 5’3” in height and has had numerous dental restorations. NamUs ID: 12242
  • Sept. 26, 2000: The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 50-70 years old, were found in an industrial area by construction crews in Richmond. Cause and manner of death undetermined. The individual is approximately 5’2” to 5’9” in height and healed rib and lower left leg fractures. NamUs ID: 6148
  • Oct. 23, 1995: The skeletal remains of a Black male, approximately 34-68 years old, were found in a residential area in Richmond. Cause and manner of death undetermined. The individual is approximately 5’9” in height and had jaw fracture. NamUs ID: 903
  • Jan. 1, 1990: The skeletal remains of a White male, approximately 45-65 years old, were found in a wooded area in Brunswick County by a hunter. Cause and manner of death are undetermined. The individual had healed facial and abdominal trauma, possibly from a car accident or another traumatic event, 15 years prior to death. NamUs ID: 6513
  • Nov. 10, 1988: The skeletal remains of two white Hispanic males were found in a wooded area in Ruther Glen in Caroline County by hunters. The older male is approximately 35-45 years old and between 5’5” and 5’9” in height.  The younger male is approximately 17-25 years old and is approximately 5’6” in height.  DNA indicates a possible parent-child relationship. Cause death was blunt force injury to the head and the manner is listed as homicide. NamUs IDs: 6507 (older) and 6301 (younger).

The facial approximations are online at vdh.virginia.gov

Anyone with any information about the possible identity of any of these cases is asked to call the Central District OCME at (804) 786-3174 or email at [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

Virginia

Commonwealth and Taiwan sign memorandum on ‘sound bilateral economic and trade relationship’

Rebecca Barnabi
Timothy Hooke
Local

Augusta County: Authorities lead search for teen runaway from Mount Sidney

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at his home in Mount Sidney.

biden trump
U.S./World

Joe Biden announces bid for re-election: Yep, we’re getting Biden-Trump II

Chris Graham

Americans, who don’t agree on much, are unified on one thing: we don’t want another Biden vs. Trump presidential election. Bad news: we’re going to get ourselves another Biden vs. Trump presidential election.

us politics congress
U.S./World

Legislation encouraged to ban stock trading by members of Congress in wake of bank failures

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels roster features plenty of future San Francisco Giants starpower

Chris Graham
Local

Grand opening for Little Free Food Pantry in Fishersville welcomes community donations

Rebecca Barnabi
foxfield races charlottesville
Culture

Historic Foxfield Races spring event returns to Charlottesville April 29

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy