Stabbing at Virginia high school sends 17-year-old to hospital, second juvenile to detention center

A 16-year-old male has been charged after a stabbing at Maury High School in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police detectives, the juvenile suspect was arrested and is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

The stabbing occurred just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from several stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred outside of the school in the 1500 block of DeBree Avenue during a physical altercation.

As a result of the investigation, the 16-year-old male was charged with malicious wounding and having a weapon on school property.