Stabbing at Virginia high school sends 17-year-old to hospital, second juvenile to detention center
Stabbing at Virginia high school sends 17-year-old to hospital, second juvenile to detention center

A 16-year-old male has been charged after a stabbing at Maury High School in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police detectives, the juvenile suspect was arrested and is currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

The stabbing occurred just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from several stab wounds.  The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that the incident occurred outside of the school in the 1500 block of DeBree Avenue during a physical altercation.

As a result of the investigation, the 16-year-old male was charged with malicious wounding and having a weapon on school property.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

