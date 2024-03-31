Southwest Virginia firefighter dies after collapsing while fighting Scott County wildfire

A Scott County firefighter died after collapsing while working on a three-acre wildfire on Saturday.

James C. Ward collapsed while working with a hand crew, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Forestry. Ward was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., where he did not recover.

Ward was an experienced DOF part-time firefighter who had worked with the agency since 1998.

He leaves behind a wife and son.

The cause of the fire, contained yesterday, remains under investigation.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share such sad news on this Easter afternoon,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “Please keep James’ loved ones and his firefighter family in your thoughts and prayers. And remember, everything you do to prevent wildfires helps protect our brave first responders.”

Over the last two days, DOF firefighters suppressed more than 30 wildfires, which have burned approximately 1,000 acres in southwestern Virginia.