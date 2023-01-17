South Korean almond milk-based cheese manufacturer expanding in Virginia

A South Korean food tech company is investing $125,000 to expand its Fairfax County headquarters, a project that will create 27 new jobs.

Armored Fresh, which is headquartered in McLean, is the first company in the world to commercialize almond milk-based cheeses in various forms. The company’s products include sliced American style, shredded mozzarella, cheese cubes, and spreadable cream cheeses in a variety of flavors.

“Armored Fresh is very excited to bring great-tasting, zero-dairy cheese that everyone can enjoy. Based on almond milk, our cheese comes super close to matching the taste and texture that people expect in cheese. We’ve received many epic responses from people after tasting our cheese,” said Andrew Yu, CEO of Armored Fresh.

“Northern Virginia and Fairfax County has a rich history in dairy and is advancing in tech innovation. We’re glad to make Fairfax County our home and be part of the vibrant business and innovation community,” Yu said.

As a result of the expansion in Fairfax County, the company will serve the U.S. market through online sales on its website (armoredfresh.com) and in brick-and-mortar stores first in New York City, then in other cities and states.

“It is gratifying to support the growth of an international company like Armored Fresh, whose success further strengthens Virginia’s standing as a prime global business destination,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The company is advancing food technology with its vegan cheese products, and we are proud that this industry innovation is happening right here in the Commonwealth.”

Virginia outcompeted California, New York, Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the expansion, according to the governor’s office.

“I am thrilled to see an innovator like Armored Fresh expand its Fairfax County headquarters, creating jobs and growing its business capacity,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “Their environmentally sustainable approach to healthy food is an example of the type of forward-thinking companies that make their home here, and I especially appreciate the expansion of our economic ties with South Korea.”