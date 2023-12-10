Snow possible throughout Virginia as temperatures rapidly drop tonight

It may be 55 degrees outside right now in the Shenandoah Valley but noticeably colder air arrives tonight in Virginia bringing the possibility of snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Rockingham and Augusta counties.

In many Valley locations, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines said, the storm will end with rain.

But with temperatures dropping quickly to 32 degrees, there could be snow.

“In the high ground west of Interstate 81, the rain will end as snow where a couple or a few inches can accumulate,” Kines said. “Those who have to travel through higher elevations tonight should expect wintry conditions for awhile.”

Kines said that the snow will cause slick roads accompanied by gusty winds, and “visibility will be poor at times.”

Kines said those who have to go to work Monday morning should allow extra time.

“Even though the precipitation will be done by daybreak Monday, those who live in the mountains should allow extra time for their drive to work Monday morning.”

Related stories

Virginia weather on Sunday: Warm start, heavy rain, gusty winds … maybe some snow?

Published date: December 8, 2023 | 9:22 am

December’s warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia

Published date: December 4, 2023 | 10:01 am

Get ready: Farmers’ Almanac predicts Virginia could see a cold, snowy winter

Published date: November 25, 2023 | 12:10 pm

Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region

Published date: November 22, 2023 | 11:27 am

Weather expert: Virginia winter forecast likely to be warmer with snow

Published date: November 9, 2023 | 10:45 am