Home Snow possible throughout Virginia as temperatures rapidly drop tonight
Climate, Virginia

Snow possible throughout Virginia as temperatures rapidly drop tonight

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow on roads in winter
(© Irina Mikhailichenko – stock.adobe.com)

It may be 55 degrees outside right now in the Shenandoah Valley but noticeably colder air arrives tonight in Virginia bringing the possibility of snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Rockingham and Augusta counties.

In many Valley locations, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines said, the storm will end with rain.

But with temperatures dropping quickly to 32 degrees, there could be snow.

“In the high ground west of Interstate 81, the rain will end as snow where a couple or a few inches can accumulate,” Kines said. “Those who have to travel through higher elevations tonight should expect wintry conditions for awhile.”

Kines said that the snow will cause slick roads accompanied by gusty winds, and “visibility will be poor at times.”

Kines said those who have to go to work Monday morning should allow extra time.

“Even though the precipitation will be done by daybreak Monday, those who live in the mountains should allow extra time for their drive to work Monday morning.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

