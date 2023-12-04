December’s warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia

After a warm start to December, colder temperatures and wet weather, possibly snow, are predicted mid-week in Virginia.

“It’s definitely turning colder the next few days,” said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “After enjoying high temperatures in the 60s over the weekend, today will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s then probably only in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Light precipitation is expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Whether it’s snow or rain depends on where you live.

“In the Valley, it will be mainly rain, but in the higher terrain, there can be more snow than rain and even a small accumulation of snow is possible, especially in the high ground west of Interstate 81,” said Kines.

However, the colder temperatures aren’t expected to stick around.

“The chilly weather won’t last,” Kines said. “Temperatures will be moderate on Friday, and high temperatures in the 60s are possible over the weekend.”