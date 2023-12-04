Countries
December's warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia
Climate, Virginia

December’s warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow on roads in winter
(© Irina Mikhailichenko – stock.adobe.com)

After a warm start to December, colder temperatures and wet weather, possibly snow, are predicted mid-week in Virginia.

“It’s definitely turning colder the next few days,” said Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather. “After enjoying high temperatures in the 60s over the weekend, today will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s then probably only in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Light precipitation is expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Whether it’s snow or rain depends on where you live.

“In the Valley, it will be mainly rain, but in the higher terrain, there can be more snow than rain and even a small accumulation of snow is possible, especially in the high ground west of Interstate 81,” said Kines.

However, the colder temperatures aren’t expected to stick around.

“The chilly weather won’t last,” Kines said. “Temperatures will be moderate on Friday, and high temperatures in the 60s are possible over the weekend.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

