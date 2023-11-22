Countries
Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region
Climate, Virginia

Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hike in snow
(© phpetrunina14 – stock.adobe.com)

After a day that brought more than two inches of rain to much of the Shenandoah Valley, dry weather returns for travelers on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines reports that Friday may bring rain from the south.

“But at this time, we feel odds favor dry weather for Friday,” Kines said.

“The weekend also looks dry,” he said.

The outlook now turns to the first chance of measurable snow in the region.

Be prepared to do your snow dance as there is a possibility for our first snow next week.

“There is a small chance we see our first snow at the end of November but more likely it’s the end of December or January,” Kines said.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

