Dry weather returns to Virginia; meteorologist predicts first snow in region

After a day that brought more than two inches of rain to much of the Shenandoah Valley, dry weather returns for travelers on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines reports that Friday may bring rain from the south.

“But at this time, we feel odds favor dry weather for Friday,” Kines said.

“The weekend also looks dry,” he said.

The outlook now turns to the first chance of measurable snow in the region.

Be prepared to do your snow dance as there is a possibility for our first snow next week.

“There is a small chance we see our first snow at the end of November but more likely it’s the end of December or January,” Kines said.

