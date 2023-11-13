Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Tourism expert: Plan ahead, have patience to make most of the holiday season
Arts/Culture, Virginia

Tourism expert: Plan ahead, have patience to make most of the holiday season

Crystal Graham
Published date:
holiday travel
(© luckybusiness – stock.adobe.com)

If you are making plans to travel this holiday season, a Virginia Tech travel and tourism expert says that advanced planning is key.

“With the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holidays coming soon, the best travel planning should start now, if not earlier,” says Mahmood Khan, professor and director in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Virginia Tech. “Planning ahead of holiday travel solves many problems encountered by holiday travelers.”

Advanced planning when it comes to hotels and restaurants could help, and Khan said, patience is also required due to short staffing at many places.

“With unexpected delays and cancellations, it is easy for people to lose their patience,” said Khan. “Enjoying yourself will help work through holiday travels, especially those traveling with young children.”

For international travel, Khan says it is important to double-check if your passport or visa is still valid.

“Getting new passports or renewing them is time-consuming and takes at least a month, so consider that in your planning. Due to the pandemic, many travelers need to relearn travel procedures such as customs checks, seat assignments or reservations.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 2025 race begins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger announces candidacy for governor
2 Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
3 UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry
4 ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State
5 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Latest News

wildlife photographer of the year
Arts/Culture, Local

EMU professor named to top 100 wildlife photographers of the year list

Crystal Graham
matw
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling returns to Spotswood High School on Saturday

Chris Graham

Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling is returning to Spotswood High School in Rockingham County for a live pro-wrestling card on Saturday night.

homeless soup winter
Economy, Local

WARM to host fundraiser as it prepares to open shelters for unhoused community members

Crystal Graham

As families in the region make plans for Thanksgiving meals, a local organization is hoping that the community will also remember those who are less fortunate.

Campers at fire pit
Local, Police

Staunton Fire & Rescue issues citywide burn ban due to drought conditions

Crystal Graham
Health, Police, Virginia

AG Miyares pushes FDA to increase regulation of illegal e-cigarettes, vapes

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball
Economy, Sports, Virginia

Money well spent: $1M in ARPA funds boosts sports tourism in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Climate, Politics, U.S.

‘Partisan agenda’: Republicans’ funding slashing legislation for environment barely passes House

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy