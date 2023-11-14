Virginia Beach, Chesapeake make top 20 of best places to go for Thanksgiving Day in U.S.

Americans spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on Thanksgiving Day travel and celebrations.

WalletHub released its report on Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving in 2023.

The personal finance website compared the 100 largest American cities across five key dimensions. Data includes Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks through charitable donations and volunteering, and the Thanksgiving weather forecast.

The report revealed that San Francisco is the top destination in America for turkey celebrations. Followed by San Jose, San Diego, Scottsdale and Raleigh. Atlanta is No. 6 and Virginia Beach is No. 10. Los Angeles makes the list at No. 13, as well as Orlando at No. 15 and Chesapeake, Virginia at No. 16.

“Surprisingly, San Francisco is the place to be if you’re looking for highly-rated yet affordable restaurants for celebrating Thanksgiving this year,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst. “The city also has pretty good weather this time of year and offers lots of opportunities for sightseeing and other outdoor fun that won’t require spending a ton of money.”

No matter where you celebrate, Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, togetherness and delicious food. With the high cost of inflation, that delicious feast may fill your belly while leaving your wallet relatively empty.

“The average person spends a few hundred dollars over the long Thanksgiving weekend, between food for family feasts and the mad dash to score Black Friday deals,” Happe said. “It is important for consumers to keep an eye on their bank accounts throughout the holiday shopping season to ensure that spreading holiday cheer doesn’t spread them too thin as they head into the new year.”

WalletHub provided tips on how to save when preparing for Thanksgiving.