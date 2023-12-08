Secure your outside holiday decorations; heavy rain, gusty winds on tap in Virginia

The weekend is a tale of two temperatures with Saturday shaping up to be near 60 degrees, but heavy rain and gusty wind is likely on Sunday throughout Virginia.

“Saturday is definitely the better of two weekend days,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “Outdoor plans should be done on that day as there will be some sun and high temperatures near 60.”

Sunday is another story for people throughout Virginia.

“Rain is a good bet Sunday and Sunday night. An inch or two seems likely,” said Kines. “There will also be some gusty winds, perhaps as high as 30-40 miles per hour. Make sure those holiday decorations are secured.”

The highest winds in the state will be near the coast where winds may gust over 50 mph.

The upcoming week looks dry, Kines said.

“Monday will be blustery and chilly with highs in the 40s,” Kines said. “Tuesday will be chilly with less wind. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 50s.”

Temperatures this time of year typically top out in the upper 40s.