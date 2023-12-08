Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Secure your outside holiday decorations; heavy rain, gusty winds on tap in Virginia
Climate, Virginia

Secure your outside holiday decorations; heavy rain, gusty winds on tap in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
winter weather
(© Jo Ann Snover
– stock.adobe.com)

The weekend is a tale of two temperatures with Saturday shaping up to be near 60 degrees, but heavy rain and gusty wind is likely on Sunday throughout Virginia.

“Saturday is definitely the better of two weekend days,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “Outdoor plans should be done on that day as there will be some sun and high temperatures near 60.”

Sunday is another story for people throughout Virginia.

“Rain is a good bet Sunday and Sunday night. An inch or two seems likely,” said Kines. “There will also be some gusty winds, perhaps as high as 30-40 miles per hour. Make sure those holiday decorations are secured.”

The highest winds in the state will be near the coast where winds may gust over 50 mph.

The upcoming week looks dry, Kines said.

“Monday will be blustery and chilly with highs in the 40s,” Kines said.  “Tuesday will be chilly with less wind. Temperatures will moderate Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 50s.”

Temperatures this time of year typically top out in the upper 40s.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School
2 Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution
3 Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal
4 Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff
5 Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Latest News

jail handcuffs
Cops,Courts,Public Safety, Local

Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution

Alon Ben-Meir

Whereas Israel’s stated goal from the onset of its war in Gaza was and still justifiably is the destruction of Hamas, Israel has not offered as yet any clear exit strategy.

virginia politics
Climate, Virginia

Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal

Chris Graham

A coalition of 32 environmental groups is urging the State Water Control Board to reject a Virginia DEQ proposal that would authorize discharges from thousands of sites across the state each year.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff

Chris Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts,Culture,Media, U.S. & World

Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Holiday cheer: Wexton’s office decked out for season with ‘Peanuts’ theme

Rebecca Barnabi
childcare preschool
Politics, Virginia

Virginia initiative will empower parents with childcare options after federal funding expiration

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy