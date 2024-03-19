Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Snow possible this weekend, later this month? Meteorologist gives odds for Virginia
Climate, Local

Snow possible this weekend, later this month? Meteorologist gives odds for Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spring crocus blooms breaking through snow
(© Romolo Tavani – stock.adobe.com)

The chance of snow or ice late this week in Virginia isn’t very likely, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.

“A lot would have to go wrong for there to be snow in the Valley Thursday or Friday,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist and director of forecaster scheduling for AccuWeather. “The chance of snow … is extremely small. You’re probably better off playing the lottery.”

A Virginia-based weather network said yesterday that it could be “just cold enough” for wet snow across portions of the Shenandoah Valley Friday night.

Kines disagrees, but said there could be some rain on Saturday.

Any chance of snow for March or April is also “highly unlikely,” according to Kines.

“It’s not a zero percent chance, but it’s certainly not expected,” he said. “Looks like heat miser wins out over Old Man Winter in this duel.”

Temperatures from April through June are expected to average two to three degrees above the historical average, Kines said.

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be any cold or chilly spells,” he said. “There likely will be, but the mild days will outnumber the chilly days.”

The prediction of mild weather doesn’t rule out an April frost, Kines said.

“There might be a frost at the end of March or the first week of April.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia Lottery announces $1M winner, increases in Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots
2 UVA Cancer Center partners to provide colorectal cancer screening in New River Valley
3 Virginia most certainly earned its NCAA Tournament bid: But what does it do with it?
4 Virginia on short turnaround for First Four: ‘It was a crazy 48 hours for us’
5 Tony Bennett on NC State loss: ‘I believe I made a mistake at the end of the game’

Latest News

Local, Schools

Fishburne Military School to add 6th to 8th grade, non-boarding curriculum in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
ncaa tournament
Sports

First Four in Dayton: Virginia faces Colorado State in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham

Virginia (23-10) faces Colorado State (24-10) in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, with a scheduled 9:10 p.m. ET opening tip.

uva fb tony elliott
Sports

Elliott, Virginia open 2024 spring football: ‘Just excited to be on the grass’

Chris Graham

Spring football kicked off for Virginia coach Tony Elliott’s program on Tuesday, and that things are relatively low-key for Elliott heading into the start of Year 3 is just fine with him.

israel gaza
Politics, US & World

EMU President joins students in call for peace and a stop to the killing in Gaza

Crystal Graham
Ruth Bader Ginsburg RBG yard sign women
Politics, US & World

R.B.G. awards uproar: Planned ceremony honoring Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch abruptly cancelled

Crystal Graham
doctor writing prescription
Health, Politics, Virginia

Community groups, lawmakers call on Glenn Youngkin to sign prescription drug bill

Crystal Graham
rent eviction notice tenant housing insecurity
Economy, Virginia

$1M grant will help expand access to justice in Virginia, regardless of income

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status