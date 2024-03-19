Snow possible this weekend, later this month? Meteorologist gives odds for Virginia

The chance of snow or ice late this week in Virginia isn’t very likely, according to an AccuWeather meteorologist.

“A lot would have to go wrong for there to be snow in the Valley Thursday or Friday,” said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist and director of forecaster scheduling for AccuWeather. “The chance of snow … is extremely small. You’re probably better off playing the lottery.”

A Virginia-based weather network said yesterday that it could be “just cold enough” for wet snow across portions of the Shenandoah Valley Friday night.

Kines disagrees, but said there could be some rain on Saturday.

Any chance of snow for March or April is also “highly unlikely,” according to Kines.

“It’s not a zero percent chance, but it’s certainly not expected,” he said. “Looks like heat miser wins out over Old Man Winter in this duel.”

Temperatures from April through June are expected to average two to three degrees above the historical average, Kines said.

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be any cold or chilly spells,” he said. “There likely will be, but the mild days will outnumber the chilly days.”

The prediction of mild weather doesn’t rule out an April frost, Kines said.

“There might be a frost at the end of March or the first week of April.”