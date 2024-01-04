Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Snow dud? Senior meteorologist says forecast is shifting; more sleet, rain expected
Climate, Local

Not to rain on your parade: Forecaster pulls back on big snow predictions in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
(© kichigin19 – stock.adobe.com)

The forecast for the weekend and even next week seems to be shifting – with potentially more sleet and rain than snow throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said he expects the weather service will update predictions soon with less snow expected in the region. As of Thursday morning, Saturday’s storm showed just over 3.2” of snow expected on the AccuWeather app.

“We are becoming more concerned about more in the way of sleet, freezing rain … maybe just plain rain for a time,” Kines said. “This will limit the snow amounts. I suspect we will be leaning toward a lower amount soon.  We feel 2 inches is more likely than 5 inches.”

However, Kines said, regardless of snow totals, poor travel conditions should be expected. The winter weather should arrive Saturday morning and continue into early Saturday night.

“The earlier the changeover to sleet and freezing rain, the less snow there will be,” Kines said. “East of Charlottesville, the storm will bring mostly rain. The mountains west of you will receive the most snow of anyone in the state … probably on the order of 3-6″ although the 6” amounts will likely be isolated.z’

Another storm is also expected in the area next week. However, Kines said, despite some predictions of 6” or more of snow, he expects mainly rain in the Valley.

“Maybe a little ice at the beginning,” Kines warned. “This next storm is a stronger one and could bring some heavy rain to the state.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

american flag fist
Opinion, Politics

Derek Royden: Dangerous nostalgia

Derek Royden
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: First fatal car crash of 2024 claims life of 33-year-old man

Crystal Graham

The Virginia State Police are investigating the first fatal car crash of the New Year that occurred Monday at 1:51 a.m. in Buckingham County.

theater
Arts & Media, Local

SVGS and ShenanArts present ‘Sympathy Jones: The Secret Agent Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi

Sympathy Jones is a pretty good secretary but she really wants to be a spy in "Sympathy Jones: The New Secret Agent Musical" at ShenanArts.

snow plow
Local

Waynesboro Public Works provides update on snow removal process by city crews

Crystal Graham
old providence church ACSO spottswood
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff: Augusta County church, preschool evacuated safely after bomb threat

Crystal Graham
climate change
Climate

Climate and Energy News Roundup: January 2024

Earl Zimmerman
uva taine murray
Basketball, Sports

For Virginia junior Taine Murray, that 12-point night was a long time coming

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status