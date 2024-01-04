Not to rain on your parade: Forecaster pulls back on big snow predictions in Virginia

The forecast for the weekend and even next week seems to be shifting – with potentially more sleet and rain than snow throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said he expects the weather service will update predictions soon with less snow expected in the region. As of Thursday morning, Saturday’s storm showed just over 3.2” of snow expected on the AccuWeather app.

“We are becoming more concerned about more in the way of sleet, freezing rain … maybe just plain rain for a time,” Kines said. “This will limit the snow amounts. I suspect we will be leaning toward a lower amount soon. We feel 2 inches is more likely than 5 inches.”

However, Kines said, regardless of snow totals, poor travel conditions should be expected. The winter weather should arrive Saturday morning and continue into early Saturday night.

“The earlier the changeover to sleet and freezing rain, the less snow there will be,” Kines said. “East of Charlottesville, the storm will bring mostly rain. The mountains west of you will receive the most snow of anyone in the state … probably on the order of 3-6″ although the 6” amounts will likely be isolated.z’

Another storm is also expected in the area next week. However, Kines said, despite some predictions of 6” or more of snow, he expects mainly rain in the Valley.

“Maybe a little ice at the beginning,” Kines warned. “This next storm is a stronger one and could bring some heavy rain to the state.”