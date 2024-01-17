Snow and single-digit temperatures likely to make a return to Virginia Thursday night

Snow will return to the Shenandoah Valley Thursday night and Friday morning, and how much you get, depends on what part of the Valley you live in.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said the Greater Augusta area will likely see an inch or less, but in nearby Front Royal, Winchester and D.C., four or five inches may fall. Higher snowfall may also occur in mountains to the west off the Shenandoah Valley.

In the southeast corner of Virginia, mostly rain is expected.

Kines said Saturday should be dry and cold so if you must get out and about, be sure to bundle up. Although sunny, afternoon temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon breeze will make it feel 10-15 degrees colder. Kines said that most areas will have low temperatures in the single digits Sunday night.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if a few spots dipped below zero,” Kines said.

Plenty of sunshine is expected again on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s or lower 30s. Sunday night could have temperatures in single digits again.

“The cold will ease dramatically next week,” Kines said. “Monday and Tuesday look dry with high temperatures returning to the 40s and perhaps even hitting 50 by mid-week.”