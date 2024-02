Albemarle County Police nabbed 123 drivers for speeding in separate three-hour speed enforcement checks on Tuesday.

The PD’s traffic unit set up on the 250 Bypass in the area of Fontaine Avenue and on Route 29 in the area of Rio Mills Road, per a press release.

Out of the 123 stopped for speeding, 17 were driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

A total of 131 summonses were issued as a result of the enforcement actions, according to the press release.