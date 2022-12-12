Menu
News & Views

Sleet, freezing rain possible in Valley, Central Virginia Wednesday night

Crystal Graham
Published:

Outside of a few flurries, the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia have been spared from snow and ice this winter.

However, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines said there is potential for sleet and freezing rain later this week.

“There could be a period of sleet and freezing rain for the first half of the storm. The most likely period of ice would occur Wednesday night/early Thursday,” said Kines. “There could be a glaze of ice on trees and power lines which in a worst-case scenario can lead to power disruptions.”

cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
(© kichigin19 – stock.adobe.com)

Kines said that travel on Wednesday night or Thursday morning could be tricky.

“Temperatures should rise above freezing for Thursday afternoon allowing for just plain rain and improving conditions.”

Rain is the most likely form of precipitation in the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The heavy rainfall, when combined with gusty winds, will lead to urban flooding and poor travel conditions. Motorists are likely to encounter ponding and poor visibility, while airline delays will be possible due to visibility, wind and slick runways at the major hubs, according to a report from AccuWeather.

However, Friday into the weekend in the Valley and Central Virginia looks dry and chilly, according to Kines.

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

