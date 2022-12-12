Sleet, freezing rain possible in Valley, Central Virginia Wednesday night

Outside of a few flurries, the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia have been spared from snow and ice this winter.

However, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines said there is potential for sleet and freezing rain later this week.

“There could be a period of sleet and freezing rain for the first half of the storm. The most likely period of ice would occur Wednesday night/early Thursday,” said Kines. “There could be a glaze of ice on trees and power lines which in a worst-case scenario can lead to power disruptions.”

Kines said that travel on Wednesday night or Thursday morning could be tricky.

“Temperatures should rise above freezing for Thursday afternoon allowing for just plain rain and improving conditions.”

Rain is the most likely form of precipitation in the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The heavy rainfall, when combined with gusty winds, will lead to urban flooding and poor travel conditions. Motorists are likely to encounter ponding and poor visibility, while airline delays will be possible due to visibility, wind and slick runways at the major hubs, according to a report from AccuWeather.

However, Friday into the weekend in the Valley and Central Virginia looks dry and chilly, according to Kines.