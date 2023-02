The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a missing 59-year-old female with a disability.

Stephenie Editha Stauf last made contact with her family on Feb. 9, in the area of Wise Avenue, Strasburg.

If you have seen or have any information on the whereabouts of Stephenie Editha Stauf, please contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540)459-6100.