Sentara Health celebrates addition of mammography machine at Funkhouser Women’s Center

In 2023, Sentara Health’s mammography unit performed 12,287 screening mammograms and 2,707 diagnostic mammograms from which 72 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tomorrow, Sentara will celebrate the addition of a mammography machine to the Funkhouser Women’s Center where four mammography machines will now serve patients, as well as a mobile mammography van.

Sentara Health thanks the community for its generous support. The total cost of the mammography unit and required renovations totaled more than $600,000. A lead gift for the project of $420,000 came from the Fred O. Funkhouser Charitable Foundation.

The new unit will improve access to care for patients, reduce wait time for screening, and optimize the workflow for our staff.