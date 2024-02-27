Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sentara Health celebrates addition of mammography machine at Funkhouser Women’s Center
Health, Local

Sentara Health celebrates addition of mammography machine at Funkhouser Women’s Center

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Phongsakorn – stock.adobe.com)

In 2023, Sentara Health’s mammography unit performed 12,287 screening mammograms and 2,707 diagnostic mammograms from which 72 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tomorrow, Sentara will celebrate the addition of a mammography machine to the Funkhouser Women’s Center where four mammography machines will now serve patients, as well as a mobile mammography van.

Sentara Health thanks the community for its generous support. The total cost of the mammography unit and required renovations totaled more than $600,000. A lead gift for the project of $420,000 came from the Fred O. Funkhouser Charitable Foundation.

The new unit will improve access to care for patients, reduce wait time for screening, and optimize the workflow for our staff.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments
2 Shots fired: Charlottesville community concerned after three reports in one week
3 Alabama ruling ‘sets a dangerous precedent,’ legislation would protect access to IVF
4 Bennett has the blueprint for how to fix his offense: He just doesn’t want to use it
5 Mailbag: Should Virginia try to speed the game up to try to get more offense?

Latest News

ragged branch select bourbon
Arts & Culture, Local

Charlottesville distillery releases Foxfield Races signature bourbon

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg likely first city in Virginia to pass resolution supporting cease fire in Gaza

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg City Council will vote on a resolution tonight calling for an immediate cease fire in Gaza and Israel.

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Tennessee couple sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A Tennessee couple was sentenced Friday to lengthy prison terms for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into Lee County.

reece beekman
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia faces do-or-die game with Boston College on Wednesday

Chris Graham
ukraine
Politics, US & World

‘Maintain the sovereignty of a free Ukrainian nation’: War with Russia passes two-year anniversary

Rebecca Barnabi
FOIA
Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Supervisors goes into closed session, and had to tell us why

Chris Graham
staunton
Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton Augusta Art Center to host photography book release by Jeremy Stern

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status