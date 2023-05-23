Countries
newssecond person charged with murder in march 4 shooting in charlottesville
Local

Second person charged with murder in March 4 shooting in Charlottesville

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

A 20-year-old Albemarle County man has been charged with second-degree murder in the March 4 shooting death of a man at Sunshine Mini Mart in Charlottesville.

Nasir Floyd Mcghee, 20, is the second person charged with homicide in relation to the death of Justice Kilel; a 17-year-old male juvenile was also charged with second-degree murder.

Prior to this charge, Mchgee was arrested and charged with malicious wounding in relation to the case. He has remained in continuous custody.

This additional warrant was obtained and served after consultation with the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

“The men and woman of the Charlottesville Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring those involved in violent crime to justice. Those who decide to assist in committing these crimes should know that we will work tirelessly to ensure they are charged to the fullest extent of the law,” Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

