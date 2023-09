The Salem Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Colton Dexton Hodge was last seen at the Hope Tree Family Center in Salem around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Hodge is known to frequent Pulaski, Wytheville, Grundy, and Clintwood.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the City of Salem Police Department at 540-375-3078. Case # 2023-3185