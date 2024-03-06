Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Ryan Dunn is an elite defender: Virginia needs him to contribute more on the offensive end
Basketball, Sports

Ryan Dunn is an elite defender: Virginia needs him to contribute more on the offensive end

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva ryan dunn miami
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia sophomore forward Ryan Dunn, averaging 4.9 points per game since Jan. 31, is still a first-round pick in the most recent 2024 NBA mock drafts that I reviewed this morning.

It’s hard to imagine him getting a lot of time in the NBA next season with whatever franchise would end up taking him.

The thinking in that front office would have to be, what Virginia’s coaching staff, which has been adept at developing players over the years, couldn’t do to get Dunn to develop any kind of offensive game, maybe our guys in the G League can do.

In the here and now, Dunn, an elite defender, a liability on the offensive end, is Tony Bennett’s problem.

“The main thing with him is, you know, impact the game as a rebounder, as a defender, a shot blocker,” Bennett said, answering a question about Dunn from a reporter on his ACC teleconference on Monday.

Dunn is an ace on the defensive end. According to Synergy Sports, he allows 4.2 points per game on 28.7 percent shooting, both totals ranking in the Top 20 nationally among the 1,202 players with at least 175 defensive possessions on their ledger.

His 2.4 blocked shots per game leads the ACC, and his 7.0 rebounds per game rank 10th.

His impact on the game on defense is already NBA-level.

That Dunn has not developed in any way, shape or form on the offensive end in his two years at Virginia is what’s head-scratching about him.

uva ryan dunn lane wake
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Dunn, this season, has made 11 jump shots – 11! – in 30 games, shooting 26.8 percent on jumpers, including a 5-of-22 mark (22.7 percent) on unguarded jumpers.

And he hasn’t shown an ability to create his own shot: he has just 23 field-goal attempts from dribble-drives, transition as the ballhandler and isos – 23 in 30 games, so, less than one of those per game.

So, he’s not a threat from the perimeter, he can’t create his own shot – his offense is derivative, coming off basket cuts, passes in transition and offensive rebounds.

The defensive game plan for him is: sag off him if he has the ball on the perimeter, zone off him if he’s setting a screen to help with the guard getting the screen, and just make sure that he doesn’t slip to the basket off that help.

Dunn made a three in the 73-48 loss at Duke on Saturday – he scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting, 1-of-2 from three in the loss.

That was his best offensive output in more than a month, dating back to his 19-point afternoon in the 69-52 win at Louisville on Jan. 27, on 8-of-10 shooting from the field – seven of the makes being dunks and layups.

He’s going to have to be more than that guy for Virginia to have a chance to do anything meaningful in March, but it’s hard to imagine at this late stage in the season that he can be more than what he’s been.

“He just has to be all he can be and, and again, keep, you know, continuing to improve and work on his shot, but not let one aspect factor in, you know,” Bennett said. “And again, those things are all there. But he’s got to do, you know, a lot for us, and so, I’ll just keep his attention on that and keep encouraging him to just keep battling and getting the work, but not let that enter into affecting the other parts of your game.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules
2 Virginia state senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’
3 Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand
4 Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’
5 Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Latest News

uva reece beekman wake4
Basketball, Sports

Is Reece Beekman an NBA talent? Yes, but he’s going to have to play his way in

Chris Graham
tornado storm
Schools, Virginia

University of Mary Washington to participate in test of alert system for severe weather

Rebecca Barnabi

The NWS encourages emergency management, public safety officials and local media to join forces in improving the nation's readiness.  

joe biden donald trump
Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

John Whitehead: Manufactured choices make a mockery of our republic

Contributors

This year’s presidential election, much like every other election in recent years, is what historian Daniel Boorstin referred to as a “pseudo-event."

police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Altavista man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Chris Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty struggles, again, on the road, falling at Middle Tennessee, 69-61

Chris Graham
vcu
Basketball, Sports

Duquesne takes control with second-half run, knocks off VCU, 69-58

Chris Graham
interstate 81
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Truck driver dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status