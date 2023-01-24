Rocket launch tonight: Should be visible on Chincoteague Island, East Coast

Wallops Island launch rescheduled due to weather; liftoff on Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket from Virginia tonight some time between 6-8 p.m. Weather for the rescheduled launch is 90 percent favorable.

The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360.

“Virginia is for Lovers” is the slogan for the Virginia Tourism Corporation with numerous variations: “Virginia is for Outdoor Lovers,” “Virginia is for Racing Lovers,” and “Virginia is for Wine Lovers,” to name a few.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.

With this mission, NASA is helping foster a growing low-Earth space economy and continues Wallops’ 35-year history of support to the commercial launch industry.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the east coast of the U.S.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open for this launch.

A live launch webcast will be available at www.rocketlabusa.com/live-stream beginning about 40 minutes before launch.