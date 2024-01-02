Roanoke: Wanted man, shot by U.S. Marshal serving warrant, dies from injury

A man who died from a gunshot wound after a U.S. Marshal fired when attempting to serve a Class 5 felony arrest warrant has died.

Jeremy Dean Bailey, 40, of Roanoke, died as a result of his wounds at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police were advised of Bailey’s death on Dec. 29.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 19 when deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Dunmore Street SE in Roanoke.

According to police, Bailey barricaded himself in his residence and refused to exit the dwelling. U.S. Marshals entered the residence, and one U.S. Marshal fired his service weapon.

According to a news release, a weapon was recovered at the scene. It is unclear if the weapon belonged to the victim or the officer.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. Findings and evidence will be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s office when complete.