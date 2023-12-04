Roanoke Police: Suspect wanted in fatal stabbing dead after shootout, officer struck by gunfire

A suspect is dead and a police officer is injured after a shootout on Sunday following a fatal stabbing that likely occurred earlier in the week in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Police Department and Virginia State Police have not released the name of the deceased victim or suspect at this time.

According to the police department, officers located an adult male with critical stab wounds at his residence in the 1600 block of Lawrence Ave. SE after a call for a well-being check. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead on scene. It is unknown when the homicide occurred, according to police, but it could have been as early as mid-week.

Roanoke Police almost immediately identified a suspect in the investigation and began working to locate him.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, officers saw the suspect walking in the 3000 block of Melrose Ave. NW and attempted to stop the man to speak with him. The suspect produced a firearm and fired toward officers, according to police. Multiple shots were exchanged between officers and the suspect.

One police officer was struck by gunfire and transported to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of serious and life-threatening injuries. The injured officer’s name has not been released.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire and pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel on scene.

Virginia State Police have been notified and will be investigating the incident. The officers involved are on administrative leave.