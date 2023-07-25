Police: Richmond victim identified in July 20 Newbourne Street homicide

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of a shooting last week on Newbourne Street as JeMario Robinson, 44, of Richmond.

On July 20, at approximately 7:22 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne St. for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.