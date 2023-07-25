Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Police: Richmond victim identified in July 20 Newbourne Street homicide
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Richmond victim identified in July 20 Newbourne Street homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of a shooting last week on Newbourne Street as JeMario Robinson, 44, of Richmond.

On July 20, at approximately 7:22 a.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Newbourne St. for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

food insecurity
Local

‘It’s still fresh’: The Neighbor Bridge celebrates first Little Free Food Pantry in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
jim phillips acc kickoff
Sports

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal

Chris Graham

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, perhaps not surprisingly, hid behind a prepared statement to cut off questions from the media at the 2023 ACC Football Kickoff on the hazing scandal at Northwestern, where he served as athletics director for 13 years.

international dance
Culture, Local

FairField Center announces cancellation of September’s Harrisonburg International Festival

Crystal Graham

The 2023 Harrisonburg International Festival has been cancelled due to significant financial challenges and organizational transition.

ocean waves
Public Safety, Virginia

Swimming advisories issued for three Norfolk beaches, high levels of fecal contamination

Crystal Graham
acc jim phillips
Sports

ACC Commish Jim Phillips doesn’t have a good hand to play, and he’s not playing it well

Chris Graham
7-Eleven robbery suspect photo
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle Police ask for help identifying 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Crystal Graham
reading
Local

Fishersville branch of Augusta County Library closed Aug. 3, limited access on Aug. 4

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy