Richmond Police: Victim identified in Willoughby Court homicide
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Willoughby Court homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man is dead after an apparent shooting in the 2100 block of Willoughby Court.

Malachi Dunbar, 19, or Richmond, was located by Richmond Police with a gunshot wound last night. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Richmond Police responded to the person shot report at 6:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Richmond Police Department major crimes detectives are actively investigating this homicide.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

